Blues' Upshall out indefinitely with lacerated left kidney - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blues' Upshall out indefinitely with lacerated left kidney

St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS) St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.

Upshall was injured Saturday night in a 6-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. St. Louis president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong provided an update Monday on Upshall's status.

The 34-year-old has seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 63 games. Upshall was playing in just his second game after missing three weeks with a knee injury.

The oft-injured veteran's absence is another blow to the Blues as they fight for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. St. Louis already is without defenseman Jay Bouwmeester because of a hip injury and hasn't had winger Robby Fabbri since he aggravated a knee injury.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Blues' Upshall out indefinitely with lacerated left kidney

    Blues' Upshall out indefinitely with lacerated left kidney

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:45:22 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:47:35 GMT
    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)

    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.

    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.

  • Blues win in overtime

    Blues win in overtime

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:07:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis blue take things down to the wire and some against the San Jose Sharks.

    The St. Louis blue take things down to the wire and some against the San Jose Sharks.

  • Raanta, defensemen's offense lead Coyotes past Blues

    Raanta, defensemen's offense lead Coyotes past Blues

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)

    Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes scored three goals in the second period and beat the playoff-chasing St. Louis Blues 6-0 Saturday night.

    Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes scored three goals in the second period and beat the playoff-chasing St. Louis Blues 6-0 Saturday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly