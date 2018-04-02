Jackson, MO city government: Recycle after the holiday weekend

The city government officials in Jackson, Missouri want to remind everyone that offices and facilities are open and trash collection routes are operating normally on April 2.

Officials said items ordinarily thrown away such as boxes, greeting cards, beverage bottles, food jars, and metal food containers can add up quickly after the holidays and they can be recycled.

The Recycling Center can recycle those plastic Easter eggs used over the weekend. They are plastic containers #3-7.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.

