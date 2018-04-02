Vehicle rolls over, is hit by semi, another crashes into debris in Graves Co., KY

A vehicle rolls over and is hit by a semi before another vehicle collides with the debris. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department Facebook)

Warn tires and warn pavement led to a crash in Graves County, Kentucky on the Jackson Purchase Parkway according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies said it happened around 4:40 a.m. They responded to report of a rollover collision at the 31 mile-marker of Jackson Purchase Parkway.

According to deputies they encountered a vehicle blocking the northbound lane. William Vandermeir, 58, of Benton, KY had been driving southbound on the parkway deputies said.

He lost control of his vehicle due to worn tires on the wet pavement and spun then entered the median and continued into the northbound lanes coming to rest with the vehicle on its side.

Deputies said Vandermeir was able to exit his vehicle. Shortly after he exited his vehicle a northbound semi truck and trailer driven by 60-year-old Ronnie Thomas of Halls, TN tried to avoid the Vandermeir's vehicle. The semi struck the disabled truck overturning it again according to deputies.

The semi continued on for about a mile and a half. Amber Austin, 28, of Calvert City, Ky was southbound and struck debris in the roadway from before the collision. Vandermeir was transported to an area medical center for his injuries according to officials. He was treated and released. Neither Thomas nor Austin were injured.

Officials said the parkway was shut down to northbound traffic for approximately an hour while the investigation was completed and the scene cleared. Deputies were assisted at the scene by; Mayfield/Graves Co. EMS, Mayfield Police Dept. Clear Springs Fire Dept. and, Cecil's Towing of Mayfield, KY.

