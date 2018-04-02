FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Hail, damage reported in Heartland

Classes at Murray State University that are scheduled to begin after or at 5 p.m. have been canceled.

Classes at Murray State University that are scheduled to begin after or at 5 p.m. have been canceled.

Classes at Murray State University that are scheduled to begin after or at 5 p.m. have been canceled. (Source: Murray State University)

Classes at Murray State University that are scheduled to begin after or at 5 p.m. have been canceled. (Source: Murray State University)

The weather team was declared for Tuesday, April 3 a First Alert Action Day.

A First Alert Action Day is in effect across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.

Damage report from the National Weather Service in Paducah:

Illinois

A report of a possible tornado and damage to a home two miles east of Galatia, Ill.

According to the Franklin County EMA, State Highway 149 at Royal Falcon Road is closed due to a tree across the road.

Trees are down and a metal roof was pulled back in Energy, Ill. A number of structures damaged in Energy, Ill. via Fire/Rescue.

Carterville, Ill. police reported damage in the southeast area on Hafter Road, Brooke Lane, Hurricane Rd. and East Grand.

Illinois State Police report tornado two miles north-northeast of Spillertown (not confirmed).

Williamson County, Ill. Fire Protection District reported powerlines down on Paulton Road and Streetcar Road. Several poles are down and residents are asked to avoid the area. Also, damage east of Route 37 in the Spillertown-Whiteash area. Several houses were reportedly knocked off the foundation along Fowler School Road to Liberty School Road. There is heavy damage along Old Frankfort Road.

Report of a tornado and damage to a home in the Galatia area (not confirmed). Nine homes damaged along Harper Rd. Three to four homes destroyed. Two barns/pole barns damaged. Roof off of a house along Bank Link Rd., according to law enforcement.

Missouri

According to the Cape Girardeau County EMA, a funnel cloud was spotted but no damage was reported.

The Emergency Manager in New Madrid County reports two farm structures down along with power poles along County Road 820.

A funnel cloud was moving eastward with telephone poles down in East Prairie, reported by a trained spotter (not confirmed).

The Williamson County EMA are assessing the effects of the storm and released this report on Tuesday evening, April 3:

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is currently conducting an assessment of damage from today's severe weather event. At this time no injuries or fatalities have been reported. Upon an initial windshield assessment of the affected areas, it appears that several structures have been damaged. The damage path has been mapped starting near the north end of Carterville, extending east north/east through Herrin, Energy, and then exiting in through the rural area of Williamson County to the east/northeast into Saline County. Officials with the American Red Cross have a shelter location on standby if overnight housing is needed for affected residents. Williamson County Highway Department is working to clear roadways that have been affected. Several public safety agencies in Williamson County have responded to this event. If you live in an affected area please use caution and follow the direction of local officials. If you do not live in the affected areas please stay clear while officials are responding. Williamson County officials are asking citizens to report significant structural damage and any basic sheltering needs (shelter, food, or water) to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 997-6541.

Kentucky

A trained spotter reported a tornado near Salem, Ky. in Livingston County (not confirmed).

A trained spotter reported a funnel cloud in Calvert City, Ky. near the Tennessee River (not confirmed).

A funnel cloud spotted between the dam and Smithland, Ky. (not confirmed).

A funnel cloud reported along Hwy. 45 in Hickory, Ky. (not confirmed).

A barn and house damaged in Burna, Ky.

Tree on mobile home four miles northwest of Clinton, Ky. at the intersection of State Hwy. 1540 and 58 West. No injuries were reported. The rescue squad responded.

Power outages

Power outages as of 9:20 p.m. on April 3:

Ameren Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County: 68

Iron County: 1

Mississippi County: 127

New Madrid County: 1

Pemiscot County: 46

Scott County: 2

Stoddard County: 1

Missouri Co-op:

Sainte Genevieve County: 2

Ameren Illinois:

Jefferson County: 861

Perry County: 14

Randolph County: 18

Saline County: 21

Washington County: 4

Williamson County: 24

Gibson Electric (Kentucky/Tennessee)

Storms caused outages to 2,304 of Gibson Electric Membership Corporation members’ homes and businesses. The outages have affected Gibson, Dyer, and Crockett counties in Tennessee and Hickman County in Ky. Crews were working to restore power to all but 271 members as of 9:40 p.m. on April 3.

Rescheduled/Canceled events:

Evening classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin were canceled on Tuesday, April 3 at UT Martin centers in Jackson, Ripley and Somerville. All other locations are operating on a regular schedule. The class cancellations are because of inclement weather.

Classes starting at 5 p.m. or later at Murray State University's Murray campus and all regional campus sites for Tuesday evening have been canceled due to the potential for severe weather.

Due to the field and weather conditions, soccer games scheduled at YMCA Southeast Missouri on Tuesday night, April 3 have been rescheduled for April 17.

First Alert Action Day issued

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said a cold front will move towards the area on Tuesday afternoon and storms will develop along this front and sweep across the area. There is a small layer of warm air aloft that should keep storms from developing until the front is near.

We are expecting a broken line of storms to develop this afternoon across our western counties around 3 p.m. These storms move towards the Mississippi River between 5 and 6 p.m. and exit the area around 9 p.m.

The biggest threats from these storms are hail larger than golf balls, winds over 75 miles per hour and strong tornadoes.

Temperatures are very warm and humid. Outside of the storms, we will see wind gusts over 45 miles per hour as well.

Behind the cold front temperatures will drop sharply later this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s north to middle 30s south.

Forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will reach the upper 40s north to lower 50s south.

Winter might not be done for some people, a few areas might see snow this evening.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.