First Alert Action Day Tomorrow: Hail, tornado threats

The weather team has declared Tuesday, April 3 a First Alert Action Day.

Here's what to watch out for.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says strong to severe thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front moving into the area on Tuesday afternoon. The greatest threats at this time appear to be damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail up to the size of ping-pong balls.

There will be a tornado threat as well, especially if we get an isolated storm ahead of the main line. The great tornado potential at this time appears to be the Ohio River Valley and points east into western Kentucky.

Storms will likely develop across our western counties in the early afternoon hours and exit the Heartland around 9 p.m.

