First Alert Action Day issued for high wind, hail and tornadoes

If these form they would have a greater risk of producing tornadoes. (Source: KFVS)

The weather team has declared Tuesday, April 3 a First Alert Action Day.

Here's what to watch out for.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible as we push into the afternoon and evening hours. Before the storms arrive, winds will be very strong.

We could easily see winds gust over 35mph through the morning and afternoon storms, and even stronger gusts are expected in the storms. High temperatures today will top out near 70.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, but it will be much cooler. A widespread frost is expected by Thursday morning.

Scattered on and off showers are likely from Friday through Sunday.

