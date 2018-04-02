Pemiscot Co. welcomes new K-9 officer, accepts donations for K-9 unit

Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new deputy on patrol.

Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said Logan is a K-9 officer and his handler is Deputy Ross Pilcher.

Logan will be used for drug detection and tracking according to Greenwell. He will be utilized on the highways, jail and schools. He is available to all local agencies.

Logan replaces K-9 Shocks who was retired due to his age. Greenwell said Shocks remains with his handler Deputy Sgt Bryan Burgess.

Greenwell also said a K-9 fund has been set up at First State Bank and Trust Banks in Caruthersville, Hayti, Portageville and Sikeston if anyone would like to donate to the fund for the operation of the K-9 Unit.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund is the account name.

