This week in country music: 2005 Baby Girl

Let's turn back the clock and check out some of the tunes being played on country radio 13 years ago.

This week in 2005, Billboard's Country chart had Rascal Flatts at number five with Bless the Broken Road. The song had been around since 1994 and recorded by a number of country artists, but it took 12 years before it became a major hit. In fact, it's Rascall Flats biggest chart hit, spending five weeks at number one.

Josh Gracin was at number four with Nothin' to Lose. The song became Gracin's first number one hit.

Kenny Chesney was parked in the number three spot with Anything But Mine. The mid-tempo ballad is about a teen-aged encounter during a late summer vacation in a beach town. Anything But Mine is the eighth of Chesney's 22 number one hits.

At number two was Sugarland with Baby Girl. The song first entered the chart in July of 2004. It spent a total of 46 weeks on the country chart one of the longest chart runs since Billboard started using a new tabulation system back in 1990. When Baby Girl first came out Sugarland was a trio featuring Kristen Hall, Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush. Hall left the group at the end of the year due to stress.

And in the top spot for this week in '05 was Craig Morgan with That's What I Love About Sunday. It spent four weeks at number one and to this date is Morgan's only chart-topping single. Billboard ranks it as the number one country single of 2005. The song is about typical southern Sunday activities, such as church services, fishing, a traditional Sunday dinner and relaxing with family.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.