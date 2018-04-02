First Alert: Storm chances tonight as things warm up in the Hear - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Storm chances tonight as things warm up in the Heartland

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Tracking the potential for severe weather late today/tonight (Source: KFVS) Tracking the potential for severe weather late today/tonight (Source: KFVS)
Tuesday's severe threat is looking more likely (Source: KFVS) Tuesday's severe threat is looking more likely (Source: KFVS)
Strong storms are possible tonight while we are in between cold fronts. The threat of severe weather is greatest tomorrow afternoon and evening. All kinds of severe weather appear possible, including damaging winds as the greatest threat.

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers and maybe a few strong thunderstorms with frequent lightning and hail. Temperatures will rise from winds coming from the south.

Tuesday will be windy and warmer. There is a good chance of strong to severe thunderstorms developing west to east tomorrow afternoon and evening. High will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s with SSW winds at 15-30 mph.

Thunderstorms will be moving out on Tuesday night and will turn breezy and colder. Lows in the 30s.

  ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT
    Illinois State Police Trooper William "Tom" Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT

  Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT
