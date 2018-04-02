First Alert: Storm chances tonight as things warm up in the Heartland

Strong storms are possible tonight while we are in between cold fronts. The threat of severe weather is greatest tomorrow afternoon and evening. All kinds of severe weather appear possible, including damaging winds as the greatest threat.

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers and maybe a few strong thunderstorms with frequent lightning and hail. Temperatures will rise from winds coming from the south.

Tuesday will be windy and warmer. There is a good chance of strong to severe thunderstorms developing west to east tomorrow afternoon and evening. High will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s with SSW winds at 15-30 mph.

Thunderstorms will be moving out on Tuesday night and will turn breezy and colder. Lows in the 30s.

