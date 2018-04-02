First Alert: Rain chances drop through the late morning

It is a chilly, damp start to the day. Temperatures are in the 30s with scattered showers continuing in the south continuing of the Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain chances will drop as we continue through the late morning and early afternoon hours, before increasing again this afternoon and evening. The rain chances this evening will come with a chance for storms and possibly even some isolated hail.

Better rain and thunderstorm chances will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. These storms could be severe with damaging winds very possible. Isolated hail and tornadoes are also possible with the stronger storms.

Even outside of the storms, it will be very windy on Tuesday. Wednesday night into Thursday morning we are watching the temperatures very closely because some areas could drop below freezing again.

