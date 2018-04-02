What you need to know April 2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know April 2

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Another rainy day in the Heartland (Source: Pixabay) Another rainy day in the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Monday, April 2.

First Alert Forecast

Today will be cloudy and dreary. Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will be rain on the radar during the morning. We’ll reach the upper 40s later in the day, so it will be cool most of the day.

The morning rain will move away and we’ll be dry until scattered storms move in this evening or afternoon. Isolated hail is possible with those storms.

Severe weather looks more likely Tuesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds are the biggest threat, but hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. Even when it isn’t stormy, it will be windy. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

We’re watching for a freeze/frost on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Making headlines

  1. One of two adults missing in Graves County, Kentucky has been found.
  2. Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.
  3. Martin, Tennessee Police responded to shots fired near 160 Old Fulton Road on March 31.
  4. An inmate was captured after stealing drugs and escaping the Weakley County Detention Facility
  5. The Scott County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 61 on Saturday.

Trending web stories

A pregnant woman says she was kicked off a Disney cruise by armed guards.

A fiery crash led to the death of a driver for FedEx according to Dallas officials.

Actress Roseanne Barr is under fire after she tweeted support of a right-wing conspiracy theory.

A 19-year-old woman is suing after she says she was punched in the head at a hospital.

The 'Condom snorting challenge' is the latest dangerous trend to go viral on the internet.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

