What you need to know April 2

Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain chances will drop as we continue through the late morning and early afternoon hours, before increasing again this afternoon and evening.
Good morning, it is Monday, April 2. First Alert Forecast Today will be cloudy and dreary.
According to Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones, an ongoing dispute between Chandler and the victim resulted in Friday's shooting
Good Friday morning, it is March 30. First Alert Forecast There is lingering drizzle in the Heartland and there will be light showers this morning.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing adults.
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.
