New K9 deputy in Pemiscot County

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
"Logan" is the new deputy in Pemiscot County, Mo. (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office) "Logan" is the new deputy in Pemiscot County, Mo. (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A new deputy has started in Pemiscot County.

Deputy “Logan “ has been brought on as the new K9 unit for the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office. His handler is Deputy Ross Pilcher. 

He will be used for drug detection and tracking. He will be utilized on the highways, jail and schools. Logan is also available to all local agencies. 

Logan replaces K-9 Shocks who was retired due to his age and remains with his handler Deputy Sgt Bryan Burgess. 

