New K9 deputy in Pemiscot County

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing adults.
Let's take a little stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on this week fifty years ago.
The annual Rend Lake College Art Show was held Thursday, March 22, and more than $700 was awarded in prizes, scholarships and tuition waivers to local high school and RLC students.
Kenlake State Resort Park has launched a new food service model at the Aurora Landing Restaurant.
A new deputy has started in Pemiscot County.
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.
