1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

According to KSP, a trooper near Waverly, Ky. noticed people in a vehicle did not have seatbelts on. When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle the driver speed up at speeds up to 100 mph.

The driver attempted a sharp turn and slid off the road into a ditch.

The trooper arrested Blake D. Crawford, 34, of Henderson, Ky., and found an eight-year-old and 33-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

Crawford was charged with Speeding 26 MPH or more over the limit, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Driving on a DUI Suspended License-2nd Offense and Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle).

Crawford was taken to the Union County Detention Center in Morganfield, Ky.

