Two Western Kentucky youths compete in the Junior Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Youth from around the world compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. (Source: USGA)

Two junior golfers from Western Kentucky took part in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Apr. 1 at Augusta National Golf Club and broadcast live on Golf Channel.

Boys and girls were separated into four age groups for the tournament. Boys (7-9) (10-11) (12-13) (14-15) and girls (7-9) (10-11) (12-13) (14-15)

Jay Nimmo of Benton, Ky. tied for third in the boys 14-15 division.

Trinity Beth from Calvert City, Ky. placed eighth in the girls age 10-11 division.

