Two Western Kentucky youths compete in the Junior Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Youth from around the world compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. (Source: USGA) Youth from around the world compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. (Source: USGA)
Two junior golfers from Western Kentucky took part in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Apr. 1 at Augusta National Golf Club and broadcast live on Golf Channel.

Boys and girls were separated into four age groups for the tournament. Boys (7-9) (10-11) (12-13) (14-15) and girls (7-9) (10-11) (12-13) (14-15)

Jay Nimmo of Benton, Ky. tied for third in the boys 14-15 division.

Trinity Beth from Calvert City, Ky. placed eighth in the girls age 10-11 division.

