New food services schedule begins at Kenlake State Resort Park

Kenlake State Resort Park has launched a new food service model at the Aurora Landing Restaurant.

Overnight guests at Kenlake’s lodge and cottages will now receive an inclusive breakfast weekdays from 6-10 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Saturday and Sunday brunch starts at 11 a.m.)

The other new offering is a daily reception in the lounge from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Guests ages 21 and over receive two drink vouchers. A variety of snacks will be served. All reservations made beginning March 5, 2018, will include the breakfast and drink vouchers. Reservations made prior to that date will not include the breakfast and drink vouchers.

The restaurant will not serve lunch or dinner. However, catering for meetings and other gatherings is available. The park marina also has a restaurant.

With this new model, Kenlake will also not be hosting the Easter buffet.

Two nearby state parks, Lake Barkley and Kentucky Dam Village state resort parks, also have restaurants that are open for all three meals daily. Both will be hosting the annual Easter buffet on Apr. 1.

For more information about Kenlake State Resort Park, call 270-474-2211 or visit:http://parks.ky.gov/parks/resortparks/kenlake/