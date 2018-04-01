Martin, TN man arrest after shots fired - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Dexter Sowell (Source: Martin Police Department) Dexter Sowell (Source: Martin Police Department)
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

Martin, Tenn. Police responded to shots fired near 160 Old Fulton Road on Mar. 31 at 6.24 p.m.

According to Martin Police, officers arrived to discover that a man in a white sedan had fired shots at a group of people. No one was injured and the shooter drove away.

Victims and witnesses identified Dexter Sowell as the shooter and that he came back on foot and began a fight with the original victims. During the fight, Sowell punched one of the victims while walking away.

Sowell was found and arrested. Officers also found the vehicle and gun used in the shooting.

Sowell was charged with Reckless Endangerment (involving a firearm), four counts of Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, one count of Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

