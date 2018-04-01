Inmate captured after stealing drugs and escaping the Weakley County Detention Facility

An inmate with the Weakley County Detention Facility on Apr. 1 around 6 a.m.

According to the Tennesseee Highway Patrol, inmate Clinton Laster left the facility by hot-wiring a four-wheeler that was in the impound lot of the jail.

Laster wrecked the four-wheeler a few hundred yards east of the jail on Highway 22 and then ran away on foot. Authorities called in a canine until from Benton County and a helicopter with the Tennesse Highway Patrol.

Laster was found by the canine unit in a wooded area not far from the four-wheeler and was taken back into custody around 11 a.m.

At the crash site of the four-wheeler, officers discovered evidence bags belonging to the Weakley County Sheriff Department.

A check was made and the door to the evidence room was found unlocked and an unknown amount of meth and cash missing from the evidence room. Most of the items have been recovered.

A complete inventory is being done, but it is currently believed the items taken had already been to court and the cases disposed of.

This case is still under investigation.

Clinton Laster has been an inmate since June of 2016 and was serving time for meth-related charges.

