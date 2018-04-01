Dodgers acquire INF Valera from Cardinals for OF Mieses - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dodgers acquire INF Valera from Cardinals for OF Mieses

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Dodgers have acquired infielder Breyvic Valera from the St. Louis Cardinals for minor league outfielder Johan Mieses.

Valera has a .303 career batting average in 800 minor league games over eight years with the Cardinals organization. The 26-year-old utility player has spent the majority of his career at second base, but has seen time at shortstop, third base and all three outfield positions.

Last year, Valera made his big league debut as a September call-up, going 1 fo 10 with one walk in five games. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Memphis. Last winter, he played in Venezuela, where he was chosen the league's most valuable player.

Valera was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Cardinals in 2010.

Mieses hit .247 in 411 career minor league games over five years with the Dodgers organization.

Sunday's deal fully restores the Dodgers' 40-man roster.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Two Western Kentucky youths compete in the Junior Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

    Two Western Kentucky youths compete in the Junior Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-04-02 01:50:09 GMT
    Youth from around the world compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. (Source: USGA)Youth from around the world compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. (Source: USGA)
    Youth from around the world compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. (Source: USGA)Youth from around the world compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. (Source: USGA)

    Two junior golfers from Western Kentucky took part in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Apr. 1 at Augusta National Golf Club and broadcast live on Golf Channel.

    Two junior golfers from Western Kentucky took part in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Apr. 1 at Augusta National Golf Club and broadcast live on Golf Channel.

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:26:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.

  • Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:06:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
    •   
Powered by Frankly