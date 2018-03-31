Traffic has been block the US 51 Cairo Bridge after a crash

A crashed has blocked traffic on the US 51 Cairo Bridge. (Source: Raycom Media)

Traffic has been blocked on the US 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge as result of a crash.

According to the KYTC, a crash occurred on the Cairo Bridge at 5 p.m. blocking traffic.

Lanes are expected to be re-open around 7:30 p.m.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

