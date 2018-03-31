Sturdivant, MO woman arrested on drug charges

A vehicle stop led to a drug arrest in Marble Hill, MO on Tuesday, Mar. 27 at 3:40 a.m.

According to police, Bonnie Woods, of Sturdivant, was pulled over in a traffic stop when an officer located an off-white substance in a plastic bag placed in a cigarette pack. The substance test positive for methamphetamine.

While being processed by police at the Bollinger County, Sheriff's Office, Woods was seen putting contraband down the front of her pants.

Woods was charged with DWI/Drugs, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

