Deputies involved in High-speed chase in Scott County, MO

The Scott County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 61 on March 31.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Department, a speeding vehicle passed a Scott County deputy on Highway 61 Saturday afternoon. The deputy then turned around and tried to catch up.

The driver then turned on Highway H and traveled east. He ran off the road and crashed at the intersection of Highway H and Highway HH.

Miner Police and Scott County Sheriff deputies were on scene investigating the crash.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

It was found out that the driver had a warrant out of Union County, IL.

Current charges are pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

