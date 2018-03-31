Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By BLAKE NELSON
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate is considering whether to mandate use of paper ballots.

The proposal would still allow electronic machines to count votes and to assist disabled voters in marking their ballots. But systems that only recorded votes electronically would be phased out.

About two-dozen counties in the state use the electronic voting machines that would be banned, and each still produces a paper record of vote totals.

Proponents say this change could prevent hackers from potentially hijacking elections. The debate comes as many states are considering the move to paper ballots after evidence that Russian hackers tried to access voting information in a number of states in the 2016 elections.

Opponents say the current system is already secure.

The bill already passed the House in a 108-31 vote.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Father admits to killing son in Allenville, MO

    Father admits to killing son in Allenville, MO

    Saturday, March 31 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-03-31 19:42:01 GMT
    Raymond Holweg is charged with the murder of his son. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)Raymond Holweg is charged with the murder of his son. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

    Police say a man admitted to shooting his son in Allenville, MO on Friday, March 30.

    Police say a man admitted to shooting his son in Allenville, MO on Friday, March 30.

  • Armed and dangerous man in custody after Caruthersville, MO shooting

    Armed and dangerous man in custody after Caruthersville, MO shooting

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:47:36 GMT
    54-year-old Michael Chandler and the victim had an ongoing dispute. (Source: Vinelink)54-year-old Michael Chandler and the victim had an ongoing dispute. (Source: Vinelink)

    According to Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones, an ongoing dispute between Chandler and the victim resulted in Friday's shooting

    According to Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones, an ongoing dispute between Chandler and the victim resulted in Friday's shooting

  • First Alert: Easter weekend forecast

    First Alert: Easter weekend forecast

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-03-31 14:30:54 GMT
    It will be COLD for your EASTER plans (Source: KFVS)It will be COLD for your EASTER plans (Source: KFVS)

    Lisa Michaels says colder temperatures will push through the Heartland after a cold front that will allow the next round to transition to snow mainly in our northern counties and even some freezing rain. 

    Lisa Michaels says colder temperatures will push through the Heartland after a cold front that will allow the next round to transition to snow mainly in our northern counties and even some freezing rain. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly