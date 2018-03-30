Armed and dangerous man in custody after Caruthersville, MO shooting

Michael Chandler is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Missouri Department of Corrections)

An armed and dangerous man is now in police custody after a shooting on Friday, March 30.

Police have taken Michael Chandler into custody after Caruthersville Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of West 4th Street.

According to Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones, one person is injured and was flown to Memphis.

The victim is a man in his 50's.

Caruthersville Police Department and Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department are investigating.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Caruthersville PD or Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department.

