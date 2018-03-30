Heartland salon plays fairy godmother for prom night prep

Getting dolled up for prom can be super expensive, but this Sikeston salon wants to help. (Source: Amanda Hanson, KFVS)

A beauty salon in Sikeston is hoping to play fairy godmother this prom season by providing a head-to-toe transformation.

Several dresses have been donated with a variety of sizes and styles.

The Cutting Edge Salon in Sikeston calls it the Cinderella Project.

A fundraiser benefit is taking place on Saturday, March 31 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the salon located at 2111 E. Malone Street.

That's when the girls will be able to select a dress.

There will also be several vendors on hand, live music, food and a raffle.

But the Cinderella Project includes more than just the dress.

Styles will help get them ready for prom by providing a spray tan, hair, and makeup at no cost.

"I never did go to a prom," salon owner Kayla Hutcheson said. "I've never been to a dance."

But Hutcheson has beauty skills and she plans to use them to make several girls feel like the belle of the ball prom night.

"Well, originally we were just going to do hair and makeup for a select few girls and it's just kind of blown up into this the huge thing," Hutcheson said. "We got some dresses donated to us and so we were like well we'll do two or three dresses, you know, or something and all of a sudden everybody's donating dresses and shoes and jewelry"

Getting dolled up for prom can be super expensive.

In fact, Yahoo Style's 2017 Prom Across America survey found teens spend on average of more than $600 dollars for prom when it's all said and done.

"We do up-dos usually," Hutcheson said. "Usually, we start up-dos out at $35. They go from 35 to 50 dollars or more sometimes each. And then, you got to think of their makeup. Makeup application is like, you know, 30 to 50 dollars. And then, spray tans are $25 a piece. Then, their dresses. There's no telling how much they'll spend on a dress."

Needless to say, it adds up.

So on prom day, Kayla and her team are giving their time to give back and create a lasting memory for some lucky girls on prom night.

"I have 5 girls myself," Hutcheson said. "So hopefully this is good karma. So one of these days when my girls go to prom that we can work something out there."

The Cinderella Project is helping girls in the following communities:

Sikeston

Kelly

East Prairie

Charleston

Bernie

Malden

Scott Central

New Madrid

Dexter

For those interested, it is first come, first serve.

The salon hopes to do continue the event next year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.