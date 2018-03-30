Person taken into custody in Allenville, MO deadly shooting

An armed and dangerous man is now in police custody after a shooting on Friday, March 30
A beauty salon in Sikeston is hoping to play fairy godmother this prom season by providing a head-to-toe transformation.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a shooting that has taken place in Allenville, Missouri.
Friday was a nice break from the rain, but the Big Muddy River near Murphysboro, Illinois continues to rise, and the rains this weekend will bring more water flooded areas.
Members of Lakeland Baptist Church in Carbondale spread their faith across town on Good Friday with a fitting tradition
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.
The officer who fired the shots that killed Alton Sterling has been fired, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed Friday.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
