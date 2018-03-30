Person taken into custody in Allenville, MO deadly shooting

At this time, the sheriff's office is still on the scene. (Source: KFVS)

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a shooting that has taken place in Allenville, Missouri.

The call came in at 5:01 p.m. on Friday, March 30.

According to police, one person is confirmed dead and one individual has been placed in custody.

No names are being released at this time.

We will update this story once new information becomes available.

