Father admits to killing son in Allenville, MO

The Scott County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 61 on March 31.
Police say a man admitted to shooting his son in Allenville, MO on Friday, March 30.
According to Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones, an ongoing dispute between Chandler and the victim resulted in Friday's shooting
Lisa Michaels says colder temperatures will push through the Heartland after a cold front that will allow the next round to transition to snow mainly in our northern counties and even some freezing rain.
A beauty salon in Sikeston is hoping to play fairy godmother this prom season by providing a head-to-toe transformation.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.
Chef Michael Hunter carved a deer leg in the window of his restaurant during a protest in Toronto on March 23.
Teri Nobles has given birth to one child, twins and now triplets.
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.
