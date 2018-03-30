Father admits to killing son in Allenville, MO

Jason Holweg was killed after his father shot him with a .410 shotgun. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

Raymond Holweg is charged with the murder of his son. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

Police say a man admitted to shooting his son in Allenville, MO on Friday, March 30.

At approximately 5:03 p.m., The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office received a call from 66-year-old Raymond J. Holweg from Allenville, Mo.

Holweg told dispatchers that he had shot his son, 42-year-old Jason Joseph Holweg with a .410 shotgun.

Raymond said that his life was over and that he might as well shoot himself.

Deputies then responded to the scene and had contact with Raymond at Penney Street.

According to the probable cause statement, Raymond told investigators him and Jason were arguing and he wanted his son to leave the residence.

He said Jason accused him of throwing away some of his clothing away in the trash.

Jason also told him that he was going to damage the outside of his trailer and Raymond then retrieved his shotgun from his bedroom.

Raymond pointed his shotgun at Jason, who was approximately 5 feet away from him and told him to leave.

He said that the next time Jason get's "messed up" he was calling the cops.

Raymond then shot Jason in the back once.

Jason was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raymond was taken into custody and is charged with murder in the second degree of his son.

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 2, in Farmington.

