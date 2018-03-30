City of Carbondale suspends Hollywood Lounge liquor license

The liquor license for Hollywood Lounge in Carbondale, Illinois was suspended on Friday, March 30.

According to Carbondale police, Mayor Mike Henry, acting in his capacity as Chairman of the Local Liquor Control Commission, following advice from city staff and the Carbondale revised code, suspended the license effective immediately.

The establishment is required to stay closed until 12 p.m. on Monday, April 2.

According to police, public safety concerns led to the closure following an advertised event by a musical group from Chicago whose events "have a history of violence."

Police say the license suspension was consistent with action taken by both SIU Carbondale and Williamson County in order to protect the welfare of the public.

The business' liquor license was also suspended in July 2017 after a reported shooting.

