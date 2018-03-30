RLC Student Art Show winners announced

The annual Rend Lake College Art Show was held Thursday, March 22, and more than $700 was awarded in prizes, scholarships and tuition waivers to local high school and RLC students. The judge was Carrie Gibbs, Director of the Shrode Art Center in Mt. Vernon. The students' artwork will be displayed through Friday, May 4 in the Learning Resource Center and Theatre Lobby. This year's winners are listed below.

Purchase Award, chosen by RLC President Terry Wilkerson: "Mountains Painting" by Whitney Summers (Benton)

Foundation Award, chosen by RLC Foundation CEO Kay Zibby-Damron: "Perseverance" by Whitney Summers (Benton)

Best of Show, chosen by judge Carrie Gibbs: "Vanity" by Maggie Sanders (Du Quoin)

Best of Portfolio, chosen by judge Carrie Gibbs: Kaylie Bicanich (Bonnie)

Claxton Award, chosen by RLC Foundation CEO Kay Zibby-Damron: "Me" by Kaitlyn Lawrence (Mt. Vernon)

Adam Award (best pen or pencil), chosen by RLC Foundation CEO Kay Zibby-Damron: "2 Skulls, 3 Tynes & an Armadillo" by Angela Czapiewski (Mt. Vernon)

Alyssa Award (most dramatic), chosen by RLC Foundation CEO Kay Zibby-Damron: "I'm Gonna be Sick" by Kenzi Miles (Sims)

Best of Ceramics, chosen by RLC Foundation CEO Kay Zibby-Damron: "Downward Spiral" by Alicia Dawson (Benton)

2-Dimensional Design, chosen by judge Carrie Gibbs

First Place: "Zion 3" by Debbie Sampson (Mt. Vernon)

Second Place: "Wise One" by Danielle Stroud (Valier)

Third Place: "Bottles 3" by Kyla Mitchell (Benton)

3-Dimensional Design, chosen by judge Carrie Gibbs

First Place: "I'm Gonna be Sick" by Kenzi Mills (Sims)

Second Place: "Downward Spiral" by Alicia Dawson (Benton)

Third Place: "Stained Glass" by Kenzi Miles (Sims)

Honorable Mentions, chosen by judge Carrie Gibbs

"Mustache" by Gavin Weatherford (Mt. Vernon)

"The Woods" by Jordyn Beaty (Belle Rive)

"Burrito" by Alicia Dawson (Benton)

"Skulls" by Clay Langa (Mt. Vernon)

"Day Dream" by Alexis Laird (Waltonville)

"Grey Skies" by Emily Cavinder (Christopher)

Photo: FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT, Danielle Stroud (Valier), Whitney Summers (Benton), Debbie Sampson (Mt. Vernon), Emily Cavinder (Christopher), and Angela Czapiewski (Mt. Vernon); BACK ROW, Jordyn Beaty (Belle Rive), Kaylie Bicanich (Bonnie), Maggie Sanders (Du Quoin), Alicia Dawson (Benton), Kaitlyn Lawrence (Mt. Vernon), Brianna Morgan (Mt. Vernon), Alexis Laird (Waltonville), and Kenzi Miles (Sims). Not pictured is Clay Langa (Mt. Vernon), Kyla Mitchell (Benton), and Gavin Weatherford (Mt. Vernon).

(Dayna Hartley / RLC Public Information)

