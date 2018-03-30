Reward offered for missing Murray, KY woman

A reward has been offered for a missing Murray, KY woman out of Graves County.

Samantha Sperry, 25, has not been found and was not with Hendrickson when he was located this evening.

A $5,000 reward has been offered to anyone who can provide information which results in discovering Sperry's location or results in an arrest.

Rhen Hendrickson, who was reported missing with Sperry on Mar. 29, was found on Apr. 1. Hendrickson walked up to a home on Tim Road. He was dehydrated and hypothermic and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to continue to ask for the public’s help in finding Sperry. Again, Sperry is a white female who is 25 years of age. She is 5’6” and weighs about 125 pounds. Sperry has hazel eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a hoodie. Sperry lives in Murray.

According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, Sperry left with a male subject on the evening of Tuesday, March 27. The man said he saw her on the morning of Wednesday, March 28 when they walked out of Kaler Bottoms area.

The Sheriff’s Office did receive information of a possible sighting of Sperry in Calloway County on Saturday, March 31. Sperry was allegedly in a white Chevrolet Camaro, possibly a late 1980’s to early 1990’s model and had a loud exhaust.

Anyone with any information on where Sperry might be located is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or contact your local law enforcement agency. The Sheriff’s Office would like to stress that Sperry does not have any criminal charges pending as Hendrickson did not.

