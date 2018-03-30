Reward offered for missing Murray, KY woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Reward offered for missing Murray, KY woman

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Samantha Sperry is still missing. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Samantha Sperry is still missing. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A reward has been offered for a missing Murray, KY woman out of Graves County.

Samantha Sperry, 25, has not been found and was not with Hendrickson when he was located this evening.

A $5,000 reward has been offered to anyone who can provide information which results in discovering Sperry's location or results in an arrest.

Rhen Hendrickson, who was reported missing with Sperry on Mar. 29, was found on Apr. 1. Hendrickson walked up to a home on Tim Road. He was dehydrated and hypothermic and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to continue to ask for the public’s help in finding Sperry. Again, Sperry is a white female who is 25 years of age. She is 5’6” and weighs about 125 pounds. Sperry has hazel eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a hoodie. Sperry lives in Murray.

According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, Sperry left with a male subject on the evening of Tuesday, March 27. The man said he saw her on the morning of Wednesday, March 28 when they walked out of Kaler Bottoms area.

The Sheriff’s Office did receive information of a possible sighting of Sperry in Calloway County on Saturday, March 31. Sperry was allegedly in a white Chevrolet Camaro, possibly a late 1980’s to early 1990’s model and had a loud exhaust.

Anyone with any information on where Sperry might be located is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or contact your local law enforcement agency. The Sheriff’s Office would like to stress that Sperry does not have any criminal charges pending as Hendrickson did not.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 01:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    •   
Powered by Frankly