Man, woman missing after vehicle found abandoned in Graves Co., - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man, woman missing after vehicle found abandoned in Graves Co., KY

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing adults. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing adults. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
Rhen Hendrickson, 30, of Symsonia is reportedly missing. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Rhen Hendrickson, 30, of Symsonia is reportedly missing. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
Samantha Sperry is believed to be with Hendrickson. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Samantha Sperry is believed to be with Hendrickson. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing adults.

On March 29, deputies say a vehicle was abandoned on Dooms Chapel Road at the KY 131 intersection just south of Symsonia.

According to the sheriff's office, the man who was in the vehicle, 30-year-old Rhen Hendrickson, of Symsonia, is believed to be suicidal and armed with a weapon.

When deputies arrived in the area, they say they searched but didn't find him.

On March 30, deputies say they took a report from a woman who said 25-year-old Samantha Sperry, of Murray, was with Hendrickson at the time of his disappearance.

Sperry is described as 5-foot 6-inches tall and 125 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a hoodie and tennis shoes.

Hendrickson is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly