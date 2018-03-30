Man, woman missing after vehicle found abandoned in Graves Co., KY

Samantha Sperry is believed to be with Hendrickson. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing adults.

On March 29, deputies say a vehicle was abandoned on Dooms Chapel Road at the KY 131 intersection just south of Symsonia.

According to the sheriff's office, the man who was in the vehicle, 30-year-old Rhen Hendrickson, of Symsonia, is believed to be suicidal and armed with a weapon.

When deputies arrived in the area, they say they searched but didn't find him.

On March 30, deputies say they took a report from a woman who said 25-year-old Samantha Sperry, of Murray, was with Hendrickson at the time of his disappearance.

Sperry is described as 5-foot 6-inches tall and 125 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a hoodie and tennis shoes.

Hendrickson is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.

