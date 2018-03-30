Man found, woman still missing after vehicle found abandoned in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man found, woman still missing after vehicle found abandoned in Graves Co., KY

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Hendrickson has been found. Sperry is still missing. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Hendrickson has been found. Sperry is still missing. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
Rhen Hendrickson, 30, of Symsonia has been found. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Rhen Hendrickson, 30, of Symsonia has been found. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
Samantha Sperry is still missing. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Samantha Sperry is still missing. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One of the two adults missing in Graves County, Ky. has been found.

Rhen Hendrickson, who was reported missing Mar. 29, was found on Apr. 1. Hendrickson walked up to a home on Tim Road. He was dehydrated and hypothermic and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Samantha Sperry, 25, has not been found and was not with Hendrickson when he was located this evening.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to continue to ask for the public’s help in finding Sperry. Again, Sperry is a white female who is 25 years of age. She is 5’6” and weighs about 125 pounds. Sperry has hazel eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a hoodie. Sperry lives in Murray.

The Sheriff’s Office did receive information of a possible sighting of Sperry in Calloway County on Saturday, March 31. Sperry was allegedly in a white Chevrolet Camaro, possibly a late 1980’s to early 1990’s model and had a loud exhaust.

Anyone with any information on where Sperry might be located is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or contact your local law enforcement agency. The Sheriff’s Office would like to stress that Sperry does not have any criminal charges pending as Hendrickson did not.

