Juvenile taken into custody in connection with school threat

A juvenile was taken into custody in connection with a threat against Sikeston R-VI made through social media.

According to a press release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the school contacted DPS school officers after the threat was made on Thursday, March 29.

Officers were able to find the IP addresses which led them to a physical address in the city limits of Sikeston.

According to DPS, the school resource officers and detectives responded to the address and identified a juvenile suspect.

Officers said the juvenile's parents granted them permission to look at the juvenile's mobile device. They said the juvenile was still logged on to the social media site.

The juvenile was taken into custody and the Scott County Juvenile Office was notified.

During an interview with the juvenile, officers said it was determined the juvenile did not have any intention of carrying out the threat nor the means to do so.

"All threats made to harm our schools will be followed up on and the persons responsible will be held accountable," Sikeston DPS Director Mike Williams said.

