Dexter police asking help in identifying burglary suspects

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512. (Source: Dexter Police Department)

Police in Dexter has been investigating a series of business burglaries that occurred between January 8, 2018, and the present.

The suspects are forcibly entering businesses and stealing money.

Detective Lt. Trevor Pulley said no local homes have been broken into - but more than 10 businesses have been broken into.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these burglars.

Detectives Trevor Pulley and Cory Mills are actively working on these cases.

