Kentucky districts call off classes due to teacher absences

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a shooting that has taken place in Allenville, Missouri.
Friday was a nice break from the rain, but the Big Muddy River near Murphysboro, Illinois continues to rise, and the rains this weekend will bring more water flooded areas.
Members of Lakeland Baptist Church in Carbondale spread their faith across town on Good Friday with a fitting tradition
Easter is just around the corner and veterinarians are warning pet owners about common items found around the holiday that could put your furry friend in danger.
The liquor license for Hollywood Lounge in Carbondale, Illinois was suspended on Friday, March 30.
