Congratulations on 42 incredible years, Arnold Killian!

We will truly miss Chief Engineer Arnold Killian here at KFVS! (Source: KFVS)

There aren't many people at KFVS that can remember a day that Arnold Killian wasn't an employee here.

Now, after 42 years of service to America's Heartland, Chief Engineer Arnold Killian is retiring.

It's safe to say that few people know broadcast engineering quite as well as Arnold. He learned the technical aspects of it all during his time in the U.S. Army in 1973.

Once his military service ended, Arnold started working at KFVS12 and has kept us up and running for more than four decades.

We've all enjoyed swapping stories about Arnold, there are plenty! He's answered panicked phone calls at all hours of the day, every day of the week.

It certainly won't be the same around here, but on behalf of everyone at KFVS, employees past and present, thank you for everything, Arnold! Enjoy retirement and everything that comes with it.

