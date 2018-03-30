Sample ballots: MO general municipal elections

Here are some sample ballots for the Missouri general municipal elections. (Source: KFVS)

Here are some sample ballots from around southeast Missouri for the Missouri general municipal election on Tuesday, April 3.

You can click here to check out the voter guide.

Sample ballots include:

Bollinger County

Butler County

Cape Girardeau County

Carter County

Dunklin County

Iron County

Madison County

Mississippi County

New Madrid County

Pemiscot County

Perry County

Reynolds County

Ripley County

Scott County

St Francois County

Ste Genevieve County

Stoddard County

Washington County

Wayne County

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.