1 hit, 1 charged with intoxication in public in McCracken Co., KY crash

A man was hit by a vehicle and another was charged with public intoxication in McCracken County, Kentucky Thursday night around 10 p.m.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said that on March 29 a passenger car operated by Cory Mackey of Paducah was traveling North on Husbands Road in the area of Shoulders Road.

Timothy Jordan and Steven Brittain, both of Paducah, were walking the same direction inside the lanes of travel wearing dark clothing.

According to deputies, Mackey saw the men in the roadway at the last moment and swerved to miss them. While he avoided Jordan, Mackey was unable to avoid striking Brittain.

Brittain was transported to the hospital for treatment and Jordan was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in public.

Mackey was uninjured and was not charged with any offenses related to the collision or otherwise according to deputies.

Officials that spoke to witnesses who said while driving, they saw Jordan and Brittain walking in the roadway and had only narrowly avoided colliding with them moments prior to this collision.

Reidland Farley Volunteer Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, and multiple concerned citizens assisted and rendered aid.

