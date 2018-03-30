1 hit, 1 charged with intoxication in public in McCracken Co., KY crash

Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.
Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.
A Sikeston, Missouri man turned himself into the Scott County Jail on Monday, March 26 in connection with a shooting in February according to police.
A Sikeston, Missouri man turned himself into the Scott County Jail on Monday, March 26 in connection with a shooting in February according to police.
After discovering a man on the run was hiding out in their church, this southern Illinois couple gave a tip that got the FBI their man, but have yet to see any reward money.
After discovering a man on the run was hiding out in their church, this southern Illinois couple gave a tip that got the FBI their man, but have yet to see any reward money.
Officers with the Kentucky State Police confirm that James K. Decoursey was shot and killed by law enforcement after an encounter in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Officers with the Kentucky State Police confirm that James K. Decoursey was shot and killed by law enforcement after an encounter in Clarksville, Tennessee.
A man was hit by a vehicle and another was charged with public intoxication in McCracken County, Kentucky Thursday night around 10 p.m.
A man was hit by a vehicle and another was charged with public intoxication in McCracken County, Kentucky Thursday night around 10 p.m.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.
A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.
A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.
A last-minute bill to overhaul the state's pension system flew through the Kentucky General Assembly on Thursday.
A last-minute bill to overhaul the state's pension system flew through the Kentucky General Assembly on Thursday.
Authorities say one person is dead and another person suffered burns after an accident involving a motorhome that caught fire off of I-95 in Colleton County Thursday night.
Authorities say one person is dead and another person suffered burns after an accident involving a motorhome that caught fire off of I-95 in Colleton County Thursday night.