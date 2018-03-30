This week in music: 1968 Otis Redding

Let's take a little stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning we focus on this week fifty years ago. These were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's How 100 from the final week of March,1968.

At number five was the Queen of Soul with Since You've Been Gone. The song was from Aretha Franklin's Lady Soul album. Since You've Been Gone peaked at number five, but it stayed in that spot for five weeks.

Checking in at number 4 was the bubblegum pot band 1910 Fruitgum Company with Simon Says. The song sold over three and a half million copies and was based on the children's game Simon Says.

The Monkees were holding down the number three spot with Valleri. Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart wrote the single for The Monkees after Screen Gems president Don Kirshner requested a "girl's-name song" be used in the Monkees's television series.

French Orchestra leader Paul Mauriat was at number two with Love Is Blue. The instrumental became the only number one hit by a French artist to top Billboard's Hot 100.

And in the top spot for this week in '68 was Otis Redding with (Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay. The song was recorded twice by Redding in 1967 with one of those recordings taking place just days before Redding was killed in a plane crash. Redding had considered the song to be unfinished and planned to record what he considered a final version, but never got the chance. It went on to become the first posthumous single to top the charts in the U.S.

