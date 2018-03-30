This week in music: 1968 Otis Redding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1968 Otis Redding

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(Source: Billboard) (Source: Billboard)
(KFVS) -

Let's take a little stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning we focus on this week fifty years ago.  These were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's How 100 from the  final week of March,1968.

At number five was the Queen of Soul with Since You've Been Gone.   The song was from Aretha Franklin's Lady Soul album.  Since You've Been Gone peaked at number five, but it stayed in that spot for five weeks.

Checking in at number 4 was the bubblegum pot band 1910 Fruitgum Company with Simon Says.  The song sold over three and a half million copies and was based on the children's game Simon Says.

The Monkees were holding down the number three spot with Valleri. Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart wrote the single for The Monkees after Screen Gems president Don Kirshner requested a "girl's-name song"  be used in the Monkees's television series.

  French Orchestra leader Paul Mauriat was at number two with Love Is Blue.  The instrumental became the only number one hit by a French artist to top Billboard's Hot 100.

And in the top spot for this week in '68 was Otis Redding with (Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay. The song was recorded twice by Redding in 1967 with one of those recordings taking place just days before Redding was killed in a plane crash.  Redding had considered the song to be unfinished and planned to record what he considered a final version, but never got the chance.  It went on to become the first posthumous single to top the charts in the U.S.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Man found, woman still missing after vehicle found abandoned in Graves Co., KY

    Man found, woman still missing after vehicle found abandoned in Graves Co., KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-04-02 03:43:19 GMT
    Hendrickson has been found. Sperry is still missing. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)Hendrickson has been found. Sperry is still missing. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
    The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing adults. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing adults. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)

    The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing adults.

    The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing adults.

  • This week in music: 1968 Otis Redding

    This week in music: 1968 Otis Redding

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-04-02 03:21:00 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a little stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on this week fifty years ago.  

    Let's take a little stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on this week fifty years ago.  

  • RLC Student Art Show winners announced

    RLC Student Art Show winners announced (Source: Rend Lake College)RLC Student Art Show winners announced (Source: Rend Lake College)
    RLC Student Art Show winners announced (Source: Rend Lake College)RLC Student Art Show winners announced (Source: Rend Lake College)

    The annual Rend Lake College Art Show was held Thursday, March 22, and more than $700 was awarded in prizes, scholarships and tuition waivers to local high school and RLC students.

    The annual Rend Lake College Art Show was held Thursday, March 22, and more than $700 was awarded in prizes, scholarships and tuition waivers to local high school and RLC students.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant woman kicked off Disney cruise by armed guards

    Pregnant woman kicked off Disney cruise by armed guards

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:50 AM EDT2018-04-01 09:50:49 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:50 AM EDT2018-04-01 09:50:49 GMT
    (Source: Family video/WPLG/CNN)(Source: Family video/WPLG/CNN)

    The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.

    The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.

  • VA church hangs mannequin from a tree

    VA church hangs mannequin from a tree

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-31 16:31:35 GMT
    Mannequin hanging outside of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (Source: jenkinsjm3)Mannequin hanging outside of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (Source: jenkinsjm3)

    A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.

    A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.

Powered by Frankly