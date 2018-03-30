First Alert: Rain and snow overnight - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Rain and snow overnight

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
The morning is expected to be dry for most of the Heartland except portions of the Bootheel and western Tennessee that are likely to see rain. (Source: KFVS) The morning is expected to be dry for most of the Heartland except portions of the Bootheel and western Tennessee that are likely to see rain. (Source: KFVS)
Snow on Easter? (Source: KFVS) Snow on Easter? (Source: KFVS)
It will be COLD for your EASTER plans (Source: KFVS) It will be COLD for your EASTER plans (Source: KFVS)
Rain will continue to fall in central and southern portions of the Heartland tonight, bringing cold temperatures in the 30s with it.

However, with our winds out of the NNE as high as 13mph, that makes the ‘feel like’ temperatures in the low 20s to 30s. 

Our northwestern counties near Farmington, MO to Marion, IL are experiencing some sleet and freezing rain and some light snowflakes.

Ice accumulations will be minimal if any. Snow accumulations look like it could be as high as 1 inch at the maximum, but it is more likely to have less than half an inch.

Ground surfaces are warm so if snow did accumulate, it would be on grassy surfaces and could cause some slushy conditions on roads.

Any remaining snow would melt by Monday. Lows tonight in the upper 20s to 30s.

Tomorrow morning will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s, but we will warm up into the 50s by the afternoon with rain returning too. 

More rain and storms are in the forecast for the first half of next week with a marginal risk of severe storms on Tuesday that we are watching closely, but then we should dry out for a few days.

