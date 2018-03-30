First Alert: Easter weekend forecast

We are seeing a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. The puffy cumulus clouds will begin to dissipate shortly after sunset. This will allow for a chilly night. Temperatures this evening will drop through the 40s. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.



Grant Dade says Saturday will be partly sunny early and become cloudy late. It will be breezy as well. Highs temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Rain will once again be possible late Saturday into Saturday night.

Temperatures will be very chilly for Easter Sunday with highs only in the 40s. Late morning hours are looking dry on Sunday, but more rain will spread into the area by the afternoon and evening hours, there could even be some snowflakes Sunday morning and again Sunday evening.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.