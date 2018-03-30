First Alert: Cold and wet start to the Easter weekend.

Traffic has been blocked on the US 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge as result of a crash.
According to law enforcement, a man has died after a crash in Iron County, Missouri on March 29.
Lisa Michaels says colder temperatures will push through the Heartland after a cold front that will allow the next round to transition to snow mainly in our northern counties and even some freezing rain.
A vehicle stop led to a drug arrest in Marble Hill, Mo. on Tuesday, Mar. 27 at 3:40 a.m.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 61 on March 31.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.
PFP Enterprises LLC and Texas Meat Packers have issued a recall for more than 7100 pounds of raw beef.
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.
