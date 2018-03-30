First Alert: Cold and wet start to the Easter weekend.

It will be COLD for your EASTER plans (Source: KFVS)

The morning is expected to be dry for most of the Heartland except portions of the Bootheel and western Tennessee that are likely to see rain. (Source: KFVS)

Clouds and rain will continue into the evening hours.

Winds have calmed down, but cooler temperatures are on the way tonight in the 30s and low 40s.

Light rain may linger into the early morning hours on Sunday. Sunday morning will be very chilly with wind chill values in the 20s and 30s! Models showing a break in the morning and afternoon hours.

On Sunday night, colder temperatures across the Heartland after a cold front will push through, that will allow the next round to transition to snow mainly in our northern counties and even some freezing rain.

Icing will be very minimal if anything. Snow accumulations are looking to rather light as of now and would only accumulate on grassy surfaces. Highs tomorrow in the 40s.

More rain and storms are in the forecast for the first half of next week, but then we should dry out for a few days.

