First Alert: Clouds give way to sunshine by lunchtime

Feels like numbers will be sitting in the 20s and 30s Sunday (Source: KFVS)

We are waking up to clouds and a little bit of drizzle this morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says those clouds will start to break up and many areas will see sunshine by lunchtime. A few more isolated showers are possible this afternoon, mainly across the northern half of the Heartland.

Temperatures will top out in the 50s today. Saturday morning is still looking dry but rain will spread over the area through the afternoon hours and continue through Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be very chilly for Easter Sunday with highs only in the 40s. Late morning hours are looking dry on Sunday, but more rain will spread into the area by the afternoon and evening hours, there could even be some snowflakes Sunday morning and again Sunday evening.

