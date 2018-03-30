First Alert: Clouds give way to sunshine by lunchtime - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Clouds give way to sunshine by lunchtime

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
It will be COLD for your EASTER plans (Source: KFVS) It will be COLD for your EASTER plans (Source: KFVS)
Feels like numbers will be sitting in the 20s and 30s Sunday (Source: KFVS) Feels like numbers will be sitting in the 20s and 30s Sunday (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

We are waking up to clouds and a little bit of drizzle this morning. 

Laura Wibbenmeyer says those clouds will start to break up and many areas will see sunshine by lunchtime.  A few more isolated showers are possible this afternoon, mainly across the northern half of the Heartland. 

Temperatures will top out in the 50s today.  Saturday morning is still looking dry but rain will spread over the area through the afternoon hours and continue through Sunday morning. 

Temperatures will be very chilly for Easter Sunday with highs only in the 40s.  Late morning hours are looking dry on Sunday, but more rain will spread into the area by the afternoon and evening hours, there could even be some snowflakes Sunday morning and again Sunday evening.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • VOTER GUIDE: MO general municipal elections

    VOTER GUIDE: MO general municipal elections

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-03-30 16:15:16 GMT
    See some of the ballot issues in southeast Missouri for the general municipal election. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)See some of the ballot issues in southeast Missouri for the general municipal election. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
    See some of the ballot issues in southeast Missouri for the general municipal election. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)See some of the ballot issues in southeast Missouri for the general municipal election. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

    Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.

    Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.

  • Shooting suspect turns himself in to Sikeston police

    Shooting suspect turns himself in to Sikeston police

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:46:04 GMT
    Thomas D. Knighten (Source: Sikeston Police Department)Thomas D. Knighten (Source: Sikeston Police Department)

    A Sikeston, Missouri man turned himself into the Scott County Jail on Monday, March 26 in connection with a shooting in February according to police.

    A Sikeston, Missouri man turned himself into the Scott County Jail on Monday, March 26 in connection with a shooting in February according to police.

  • Southern IL couple still waiting for reward money from FBI

    Southern IL couple still waiting for reward money from FBI

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:33:23 GMT
    Pastor John Kunath and his wife, Bunny, hope to get the $10,000 reward from the FBI after tipping authorities off to the possible whereabouts of an armed and dangerous man in 2016. (Source: KFVS)Pastor John Kunath and his wife, Bunny, hope to get the $10,000 reward from the FBI after tipping authorities off to the possible whereabouts of an armed and dangerous man in 2016. (Source: KFVS)

    After discovering a man on the run was hiding out in their church, this southern Illinois couple gave a tip that got the FBI their man, but have yet to see any reward money.

    After discovering a man on the run was hiding out in their church, this southern Illinois couple gave a tip that got the FBI their man, but have yet to see any reward money.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Pulse gunman widow sobs with joy after acquittal

    The Latest: Pulse gunman widow sobs with joy after acquittal

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-03-30 16:42:11 GMT
    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

  • Lost and found at the bottom of the ocean

    Lost and found at the bottom of the ocean

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:59:38 GMT

    As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events. 

    As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events. 

  • Netflix is hiring someone to binge-watch Netflix

    Netflix is hiring someone to binge-watch Netflix

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:58:23 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:58:23 GMT
    The entertainment streaming company wants to pay someone to watch Netflix all day. (Source: CNN)The entertainment streaming company wants to pay someone to watch Netflix all day. (Source: CNN)

    If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming. 

    If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly