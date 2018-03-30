First Alert: Chilly Easter Sunday

The morning is expected to be dry for most of the Heartland except portions of the Bootheel and western Tennessee that are likely to see rain. (Source: KFVS)

Cooler temperatures have entered the northern part of the Heartland in the 30s.

The cold front that passed is still slowly bringing down the cooler temperatures into our southern counties so they are warmer this morning in the 40s and 50s. Clouds sticking around this morning in central and southern counties. Southern Illinois is seeing partly cloudy skies.



This Easter morning will be dry, but chilly! Winds have shifted out of the north at 10mph which will make feel like temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Areas in southern Illinois and north southeast Missouri are likely to see more sun today with breaks in the clouds.

In the afternoon hours, clouds will begin to increase once again as another wave of energy will bring rain in the afternoon/early evening hours. Areas near Farmington, MO to Marion, IL will have cooler temperatures where there will be a transition from rain to freezing rain.

Accumulations are looking to be minimal. Snow is in the picture for our most northern counties near Mount Vernon, IL. There will be a very fine line of heavy snow to light snow, but accumulations at this moment look like it could be as high as 1 inch, but it is more likely to have less than half an inch.

Ground surfaces are warm so if snow did accumulate, it would be on grassy surfaces and could cause some slushy conditions on roads.

Any remaining snow would melt by Monday. Highs today in the 40s. Lows tonight in the upper 20s to mid 30s.



More rain and storms are in the forecast for the first half of next week with a marginal risk of severe storms on Tuesday that we are watching closely, but then we should dry out for a few days.



