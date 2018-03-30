First Alert: Chilly Easter Sunday

This Easter morning will be dry, but chilly!
The Scott County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 61 on March 31.
A vehicle stop led to a drug arrest in Marble Hill, Mo. on Tuesday, Mar. 27 at 3:40 a.m.
According to law enforcement, a man has died after a crash in Iron County, Missouri on March 29.
Police say a man admitted to shooting his son in Allenville, MO on Friday, March 30.
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.
Chef Michael Hunter carved a deer leg in the window of his restaurant during a protest in Toronto on March 23.
