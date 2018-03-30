What you need to know March 30 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know March 30

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Friday won't be as sunny as we thought (Source: KFVS) Friday won't be as sunny as we thought (Source: KFVS)
Good Friday morning, it is March 30.

First Alert Forecast

There is lingering drizzle in the Heartland and there will be light showers this morning. We won’t see as much sunshine as first thought according to Laura Wibbenmeyer. There will be sun at noon, but more rain will move in by this afternoon. The best chances for rain are in our northern counties.

The weekend forecast looks like a blend of situations. We’ll be drier Saturday morning then wet Saturday afternoon into Sunday early morning.

Then we’ll be cooler and drier Sunday late morning. Sunday afternoon will be cooler, still and the rain returns. A few wet snowflakes will mix in, but probably will not make much of an impact on travel.

Monday and Tuesday look wet, but we start to dry out on Wednesday.

Making headlines

  1. Officers with the Kentucky State Police confirm that James K. Decoursey was shot and killed by law enforcement after an encounter in Clarksville, Tennessee.
  2. A pedestrian was shot at in Sikeston on Thursday, March 29 around 3:45 p.m in the 400 block of Brannum. 
  3. The Kentucky State Police is currently investigating a shooting that happened Friday, March 23.
  4. A student has been arrested after making threats against the school according to deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department.
  5. A drug investigation furthered in Kentucky as detectives learned a handgun was reported stolen from Massac County Illinois in February.

Trending web stories

A woman mistook her pregnancy for having bad Chinese food.

Pope Francis washed the feet of inmates at a Rome prison and reveals he has cataracts.

'It's a UFO!': In FAA audio, commercial pilots encountered an unexplained object in the sky.

  • VOTER GUIDE: MO general municipal elections

    Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.

  • Shooting suspect turns himself in to Sikeston police

    A Sikeston, Missouri man turned himself into the Scott County Jail on Monday, March 26 in connection with a shooting in February according to police.

  • Southern IL couple still waiting for reward money from FBI

    After discovering a man on the run was hiding out in their church, this southern Illinois couple gave a tip that got the FBI their man, but have yet to see any reward money.

  • The Latest: Pulse gunman widow sobs with joy after acquittal

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

  • Lost and found at the bottom of the ocean

    As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events. 

  • Netflix is hiring someone to binge-watch Netflix

    If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming. 

