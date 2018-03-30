What you need to know March 30

Friday won't be as sunny as we thought (Source: KFVS)

Good Friday morning, it is March 30.

First Alert Forecast

There is lingering drizzle in the Heartland and there will be light showers this morning. We won’t see as much sunshine as first thought according to Laura Wibbenmeyer. There will be sun at noon, but more rain will move in by this afternoon. The best chances for rain are in our northern counties.

The weekend forecast looks like a blend of situations. We’ll be drier Saturday morning then wet Saturday afternoon into Sunday early morning.

Then we’ll be cooler and drier Sunday late morning. Sunday afternoon will be cooler, still and the rain returns. A few wet snowflakes will mix in, but probably will not make much of an impact on travel.

Monday and Tuesday look wet, but we start to dry out on Wednesday.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A woman mistook her pregnancy for having bad Chinese food.

Pope Francis washed the feet of inmates at a Rome prison and reveals he has cataracts.

'It's a UFO!': In FAA audio, commercial pilots encountered an unexplained object in the sky.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved