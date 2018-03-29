SEMO’s oh-so-stinky corpse flower is about to bloom! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO’s oh-so-stinky corpse flower is about to bloom!

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
The Amorphophallus titanum, more commonly known as the gnarly “Corpse Flower” is awake and about to bloom. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University) The Amorphophallus titanum, more commonly known as the gnarly “Corpse Flower” is awake and about to bloom. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

What’s that smell?

Any day now, that’ll be the question around the Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University.

The Amorphophallus titanum, more commonly known as the gnarly “Corpse Flower” is awake and about to bloom.

CLICK HERE to follow along with the flower's progress.

