SEMO’s oh-so-stinky corpse flower is about to bloom!

What’s that smell?

Any day now, that’ll be the question around the Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University.

The Amorphophallus titanum, more commonly known as the gnarly “Corpse Flower” is awake and about to bloom.

