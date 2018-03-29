Drug arrests in KY lead to stolen gun from IL

Two men were arrested after a drug McCracken County drug investigation.

Suspected activity was taking place in the 4400 block of Clinton Road, according to the sheriff's office.

During the search of the home, detectives seized a quantity of marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and $790 believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales, and a handgun.

Mark Wring, 25, of Paducah, one of the residents of the house, is a convicted felon.

The investigation furthered as detectives learned the handgun was reported stolen from Massac County Illinois in February.

As detectives began to further investigate the handgun detectives learned that Christopher A. Jones, 29, of Grantsburg, Ill. was a suspect in the theft of the handgun. Jones was present at the home on Clinton Road at the same time detectives arrived.

Investigators believe that Jones traded the handgun to Wring for marijuana.

Both Wring and Jones were placed under arrest and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Wring was charged with trafficking Marijuana less than 8-ounce 1st offense firearm enhanced, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the time, Jones was out on bond for two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm).

