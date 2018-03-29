Drug arrests in KY lead to stolen gun from IL

An armed and dangerous man is wanted in the shooting of a Hopkinsville, KY police officer
Former Southeast Missouri State Redhawks pitcher, Joey Lucchesi, is set to make his major league debut on Friday, March 30, starting for the San Diego Padres.
Two men were arrested after a drug McCracken County drug investigation.
H&M will be opening a new location at the Kentucky Oaks Mall. The new location is set to open by the summer of 2019, near Dillard's Home Store.
A pedestrian was shot at in Sikeston on Thursday, March 29 around 3:45 p.m in the 400 block of Brannum.
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.
