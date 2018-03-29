Crews called to structure fire in New Madrid

Mutual aid crews are at the fire (Source: Raycom Media)

New Madrid and Lilbourn fire crews were called to a structure fire in New Madrid early Thursday evening, March 29.

According to Lilbourn Fire Chief David McClarty it is at Church and Mill Street near the Methodist Church.

According to New Madrid Sheriff's dispatch, the small home is abandoned.

There is no word on what started the fire or how long crews will be on scene.

