St. Francois Co. man killed, 2 injured in Iron County, MO crash

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
BISMARCK, MO (KFVS) -

According to law enforcement, a man has died after a crash in Iron County, Missouri on March 29.

The deadly crash happened at 2:37 p.m. on Route U, four miles north of Graniteville.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a minivan that was driven by James C. Cash, 77, of Bismarck, Mo. collided with a Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Presley, 38, of Bismarck.

Cash died at the scene.

Presley and a minor were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

