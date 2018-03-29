Mayfield, KY resident killed in head-on crash, 2 others injured

A Mayfield resident has died following a crash in Graves County, Ky. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Mayfield resident has died following a crash in Graves County, Ky.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. in the area of Moreland Road.

According to the sheriff's office, 84-year-old Nell Blalock was driving a minivan and met a Ford Edge driven by Ashley Delisi, 32, of Pilot Oak, when they hit head-on KY 303.

Blalock was killed on impact. The woman driving the Ford, along with a 2-year-old, was airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. hospitals with unknown injuries.

KY 303 was shut down for approximately three hours while the scene was reconstructed.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Kentucky State Police, the Sedalia Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Mayfield Fire Department and the Graves County Coroner's Office.

