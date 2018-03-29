Phenomenal Women’s Showcase honors in Carbondale

The Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale hosted its 5th annual Phenomenal Women’s Showcase which honored Margaret Nesbitt, the founder of the “I Can Read!” program of Southern Illinois.

She helped create the after school program 20 years ago, which helps children aged kindergarten through 5th grade with their reading skills.

Kids from the Boys and Girls Club gave different presentations on the Phenomenal Women in their lives and Phenomenal women in History.

Margaret Nesbitt says she didn't start "I Can Read!" for accolades, but she does it to give back.

"Giving back to the community some of it will be everlasting, you can't take it away from them. once you get to reading you can't take it away, we instill in them whats important and that's our reward," she said.

